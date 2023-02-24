Ina Hecht

Ina Marie (Hunzeker) Hecht, 85, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 27, at the Salem Reformed Church in Menno. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Menno Cemetery at a later date.