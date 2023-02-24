Ina Marie (Hunzeker) Hecht, 85, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 27, at the Salem Reformed Church in Menno. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Menno Cemetery at a later date.
Ina was born March 23, 1937, at Humboldt, NE, to Earl and Marie (Drilling) Hunzeker. She was raised on a farm in southeast Nebraska near Humboldt and Pawnee City. She was baptized and confirmed at St John’s Reformed Church, rural Humboldt, NE. She graduated in 1955 from Pawnee City High School. Ina attended Mission House College near Sheboygan, WI, for two years 1955-1957.
She married Bryce Arlon Hecht on June 9, 1957, at Frieden’s United Church of Christ, Bern, KS. To this union four children were born: Lori, twins — Mark and Michael, and Scott. Ina enjoyed music, teaching piano, sewing, embroidery, and quilting. The Lord blessed many family members and others through her wonderful quilts and her piano teaching. She faithfully served in ministry alongside her husband Bryce for 60 years at churches in Zeeland, ND; Gladstone, NE; Arlington, NE; Menno, SD; Neligh, NE; and Winfred, SD. They moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1998 when Bryce retired from full-time ministry.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bryce of Sioux Falls, SD, and their four children: Lori (Chuck) Wright, Warsaw, MO; Mark (Carmen) Hecht, Sioux Falls, SD; Michael (Ann) Hecht, Menno, SD; Scott (Melody) Hecht, Lincoln, NE. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren: Sarah (Matt) Lampitt, Elizabeth (Steve) DeLacy, Abigail (Brandon) Smith, Keegan (Alaina) Hecht, Peyton Hecht, Cale Hecht, Nathan Hecht, Rachael (Kaleb) Stepanek, Carissa (John) Brunk, John Hecht, Joshua Hecht, Anna Hecht, Jacob Hecht, Ella Hecht, and 8 great-grandchildren; brother Alan (Barbara) Hunzeker, Sykesville, MD, sister Joan Macklem, Fremont, NE, sister-in-law Marge Hunzeker, Pawnee City, NE, brother-in-law Gayle (Margaret) Hecht, Pawnee City, NE, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Marie in 1984, her father Earl in 1997, and brother Clark Hunzeker, brother-in-law Conrad Bastow, brother-in-law Roger Macklem, in-laws Shirley (Bill) Sisson, and nephew Curtis Bastow.
The family would like to express their thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Sioux Falls, where Ina and Bryce have resided since 2017.
Memorials may be directed to the Women of the Church at the Salem Reformed Church in Menno, SD.
