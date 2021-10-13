Dr. Robert J. Neumayr, age 78, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Sunday, October 10, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Parkston, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation resumes one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Pallbearers are Matthew Strom, Michael Strom, Jakob Strom, Chuck Aman, Randy Heisinger, MD and Dave Tunge. Honorary pallbearers are Mal Jameson, MD, John “Jack” Brockman, Steve Wescott, MD, Steve Johnson, John Frank, MD, Brad Hare, MD, John Blackburn and Marvin (Marv) Engstrom.
Bob was born May 5, 1943 in Parkston, South Dakota to Herman and Sara (Curtin) Neumayr. Bob’s educational experiences began at the age of six when he began working for his father, Herman, at Neumayr’s Market in Parkston, sacking potatoes. He continued working at the store through his grade school, high school and college years, where he learned the importance of hard work and treating people with respect and kindness. He graduated from Parkston High School in 1961. In 1966, Robert graduated from the Pharmacy School at South Dakota State University, and in 1968 he earned a Masters Degree in Pharmacology at SDSU.
On August 21, 1967, he married Jo Ellen Maxwell in Parkston, and in September of 1968 they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where Bob began his studies for a PhD in Pharmacology at the University of Utah School of Medicine. During this time, Bob also managed the Primary Children’s Hospital Pharmacy on weekends where he became interested in Clinical Medicine. In 1972, Bob was accepted into the University of Utah School of Medicine. He received his PhD in May of 1974 and graduated from medical school in May of 1975. He then completed his Internal Medicine Residency at the University Utah Hospitals in 1978. The Neumayrs moved to Yankton in 1978, where Bob began his career at Yankton’s Medical Clinic. For the next 42 years, Bob loved every day of getting to know and caring for his patients. He also cherished the professional relationships that developed over the years working with members of the medical, nursing, administrative and support staffs at Yankton Medical Clinic and Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. Bob was especially grateful to the nurses he worked with at the clinic and the hospital. Beginning with Violet Waters in 1978 until his retirement, he believed he had been blessed with the opportunity to work with the very best nurses. He retired from practice in 2020 at the age of 77, a tough decision, because he truly loved his work.
Bob enjoyed a variety of hobbies through all his working years. Because of his interest in aviation, he earned his private pilot’s license. He always enjoyed meeting pilots during his years as an Aviation Medical Examiner. Bob looked forward to the annual Oshkosh Airshow in Wisconsin, which he attended every year with family and friends since 1983. Bob loved hunting with his family, friends and his German Shorthair dogs. He also enjoyed restoring vintage cars and motorcycles, World War II jeeps and Dodge Power Wagons.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jo Ellen of Yankton; two children: Mary (Dr. Richard) Strom of Yankton and James Neumayr of Yankton; four grandchildren: Matthew, Michael, Jakob and Sara Strom; one brother, Tom (Lona) Neumayr of Rapid City, SD; and three nephews: Robert, Andrew and Tyler.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Heartfelt gratitude goes to Barb Aman, RN and Lori Hansen, MD for the extraordinary comfort and care they gave to Bob and his family in his final hours.
