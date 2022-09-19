The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory of Yankton, SD is assisting the Storm family.
Kevin was born in Parkston, South Dakota to Leonard and Lucille Storm on August 3, 1955. He attended rural elementary schools and graduated from Ethan High School. He attended Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. On September 11, 1982, he married Monta Dolge in North Platte, Nebraska. They made their home in the Yankton area. He was an avid reader and enjoyed attending his girls’ activities. With a love of people and conversation, he had a habit of making new friends wherever he went. In most recent years, Kevin especially enjoyed playing cards and going on adventures with his significant other, Karen Brazelton.
Kevin is survived by four daughters, Megan Storm, Fort Collins, Colorado, Danielle (Lucas Yaege), Fort Collins, Colorado, Ashley (Ty Dannenbring), Berthoud, Colorado and Lauren (Dalen Miller), Minneapolis, Minnesota and eleven grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Carol (Jim) Faulstich, Highmore, South Dakota, Monica (Todd) Fiegen, Dimock, South Dakota, Laurie (Bob) Young, Mitchell, South Dakota, and sister-in-law Bev Mueller, Mitchell, SD along with three brothers Tim (Vickie) Storm, Ethan, South Dakota, Myron Storm, Tea, South Dakota, and Richard (Bonnie) Storm, Sioux City, Iowa.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leon.
Commented