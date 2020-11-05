Frank L. Odens, 84, of Springfield, SD passed away peacefully at the Good Samaritan Center in Tyndall, SD on November 3, 2020.
Due to current health concerns, private funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. The service will be live streamed on the Emmanuel Reformed Church YouTube site. Burial is in the Springfield Cemetery, rural Springfield.
Public visitation (without family present) will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Peters Funeral Chapel in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Frank was born November 2, 1936 to Charlie and Jennie (Deroos) Odens at their farm east of Springfield. He attended country school through 8th grade and graduated from Springfield High School in 1954. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree from Southern State Teachers College (SSTC) in 1958 and later obtained his Masters degree from Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD in 1967. Frank also served in the National Guard for 6 years.
Frank married the love of his life Peggy Ann Odens on July 2, 1957 at the Kingsburg Church. Following Frank’s graduation from SSTC, Frank and Peggy moved to Avon where he started his 38 year career in the education field including subsequent stops in Kimball, SD, Round Lake, MN, Wessington Springs, SD and ending with a 22 year stint in Stickney, SD where he served as Superintendent. Following Frank’s retirement in 1996, Peggy and he moved to their home on the Missouri River in Springfield, SD where Frank enjoyed meticulously caring for his large yard and flower beds and entertaining his grandchildren and great-grandkids.
Frank will be fondly remembered and cherished as a loving husband, father and grandpa as well as a loyal friend and faithful and loving servant of the Lord. He also favorably touched the lives of hundreds of students, teachers and peers alike, a number of whom recognized and thanked him for his guidance and support even many years later.
Those thankful for sharing his life are his wife of 63 years, Peggy, their sons: Doug (Jodi) Odens, Wagner, SD, Mike (Katie) Odens, Alexandria, MN, Don Odens, Stickney, SD and Mick (Patti) Odens, Sioux Falls, SD; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two brothers Darrel (Elaine) Odens, Avon, SD and Chuck (Joan) Odens, Forest City, IA; brother-in-law Harlan Ferwerda, Springfield; sister-in-law Ilene (Bob) Pudwill, Springfield; and many relatives and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, Fred and Sue Dykman; sisters: Charlotte (Marvin) Mudder, Naomi (Fritz) Hale,and Carol Ferwerda; brothers Phillip G. Odens and Delbert Odens (in infancy); brother-in-law LeRoy Jochims; and grandson Nicholas Odens.
Memorials are requested to the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield, SD to help subsidize tuition for youth to attend church camp or to the charity of your choice.
