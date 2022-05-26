Adam A. Sage, age 34, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on May 20, 2022, at his home in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on June 1, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Errin Mulberry officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on May 31, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Kaden Sage, Braxton Sage, Josh Sage, Eric Sage, Brennan Hanisch, Jake Sathe, Jerry Nelson, Matthew Johnson and Ben Wollman. Honorary pallbearers will be his dogs: Dallas and Sarge.
Adam A. Sage was born December 22, 1987, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Jody and Deborah (Radack) Sage. He grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 2006. He then attended University Technical Institute in Arizona for Automotive Mechanic for Ford Motor Company. He then furthered his training in Chicago for Mercedes. He moved back to Yankton after his training and worked with his dad for a few years at Redlinger Bros. until taking a job at Robinson Ehret Ford in Yankton. He moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota and worked at Tires Tires Tires for a few years and was most recently employed at Sioux Falls Ford.
Adam loved cars and loved racing. He built his B Mod Race Car with his dad and loved racing with his dad in the pits. He loved his dogs and loved spending time with his nephews at their events. Adam was always there for you and was always helping people, whether it was fixing their cars, moving, or anything. You could always count on Adam.
Survivors include his mother, Deborah Sage of Yankton, South Dakota; sister, Heather (James) Henderson of Yankton; two nephews: Kaden and Braxton Sage of Yankton; grandparents: Dr. Morris and Marcene Radack of Yankton; two dogs: Dallas and Sarge; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jody Sage and grandparents: David and Betty Sage.
