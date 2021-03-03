Donna Mae Kaiser, age 68, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Kwen Sanderson officiating. The public is welcome to attend the funeral service or to view the livestream on Donna’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged to attend the services.
Pallbearers are: Tim Jensen, Zachary Benson, Brandon Steinberg, Nick Steinberg, Austin Steinberg and Joey Simonsen. Honorary pallbearers will be the Women of the Moose and her CorTrust Bank coworkers.
Donna Mae Kaiser was born October 15, 1952, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Elmer and Bertha (Bratberg) Kaiser. She grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1970. She then attended Nettleton Business College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She began working at Union Bank and Trust in Sioux Falls which later became CorTrust Bank. In 1979, she was transferred to Yankton where she worked as an auditor for all the CorTrust Bank branches. After 43 years at CorTrust, Donna retired in 2016.
Donna was a member of the Moose Lodge in Yankton and was very active in the Women of the Moose. While at the Moose Lodge she met her soul mate, Edward Allen and spent the next 21 years together until Ed passed away in 2011. She enjoyed her time at the Moose Lodge and looked forward to attending the conventions in the spring and the fall.
Donna was very dedicated to her work at the bank but was mostly dedicated to her family. She liked to be in charge and always wanted to take care of everything. She enjoyed playing cards, golfing and traveling with Ed. She loved shopping on QVC, watching the Hallmark channel and daytime soap operas. She loved taking care of her family crocheting blankets and scarves for them and especially loved making monster cookies with her grandson, Alex.
Survivors include her son, Chad (Becky) Kaiser of Mission Hill, South Dakota; grandson, Alex of Mission Hill; mother, Bertha Kaiser of Yankton, South Dakota; three sisters: Lynette (Don) Simonsen of Rapid City, South Dakota; Barbara (Mike) Steinberg of Yankton and Kathy (Kelly) Jensen of Yankton; sister-in-law, Nancy (Dan) Frederick of Worland, Wyoming; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Kaiser; her soul mate, Edward Allen; and two brothers: Greg and Alan Kaiser.
To post an online sympathy message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 4, 2021
Commented