Cheryl Ahrens Jun 26, 2022

Cheryl Ann Ahrens, 67, of Yankton, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton. Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
