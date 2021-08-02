Darlene Heckenlaible, age 81 of Medford, Oregon and formerly of Menno, SD passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Providence Hospital in Medford. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno, SD with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the chapel. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD. Live streaming of Darlene’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD is assisting with the service details.
