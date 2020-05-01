Joan Rothschadl, age 82 of Tyndall, SD died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral Mass is 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in the outdoor chapel at St. Leo Catholic Church Tyndall. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Visitors will comply to coronavirus guidelines of 10 persons with 6’ social distancing. The Mass will also be live stream at www.goglinfh.com: Joan Rothschadl. Burial is at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery.
Joan was born Friday, April 22, 1938 to Emil and Helen (Andersen) Pravecek in rural Tyndall. She attended country school, graduating from Scotland High School in 1956.
In her teen years, Joan babysat. She met her lifelong partner at age 16. Their first date was Flag Day, June 16. After high school she worked at Kiltie Scotland Café.
Joan married the love of her life, Duane Rothschadl April 16, 1958 at St. George Catholic Church in Scotland. They recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
Joan was an avid baker. Kolaches, apple pies and dumplings were always favorite family requests. As an enterprising farm wife she made a business of selling eggs to Gene’s GW and locals on a regular basis. An egg never left the farm without being meticulously washed. Each year she raised 200 hens from baby chicks to table.
Joan was known for sewing all her children’s clothes. Their arrangement was that Duane would catch the fish and Joan would clean and cook them.
She was a league bowler for 20 years. Joan was a volunteer hair dresser at Good Samaritan Center Tyndall. Joan was a faithful member of St. Leo Catholic Church. She was a lifetime member of St. Leo’s Altar Society. She served as financial guardian at St. Leo’s for 20 years. You could frequently find Joan socializing during coffee time at the café.
Joan was a doting grandma and great grandma. She was always happy to be around them and proud to talk about them to others. In their retirement years, Joan was committed to weekly date night with Duane. Energetic, good natured, strong and hard working all come to mind when describing Joan. Her favorite kolache was always prune. She enjoyed game shows and crossword puzzles. Her favorite most memorable movie was Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.” We should all follow Joan’s life advice, “Go with the flow.”
Survivors include her husband Duane; children Keith (Julie) Rothschadl; Janet (John) Pesek and Judy (Lawson) Coke of Texas; grandchildren Justin (Brittany) Rothschadl, Jenna (Tyler) Miller, Jaclyn Rothschadl, Kelsy (fiancé Derrik Dvoracek) Pesek, Briannna Pesek, Jack and Bryson Coke; 4 great grandchildren; brother Robert (Georgianna) Pravecek and sister Faye Burke.
She was preceded in death by her parents Emil Pravecek and Helen Machacek.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 2, 2020
