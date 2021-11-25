Sheryl “Sherry” Ann Rye, age 64, of rural Irene, South Dakota, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, rural Irene, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served for fellowship, following the service.
Sherry was born in Yankton, SD to Willie and Vivian (Huber) Simonsen. She attended Whittier Country School until 8th grade. Following her graduation from Irene High School in 1975, she attended Mitchell Vo-Tech and received a Diploma in Accounting. After college she worked for the Yankton P&D. She then spent the rest of her career at Nohr Engineering. She was a devoted member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church where she served as the Sunday School Superintendent, Luther League Leader, Confirmation teacher, Council member, soup kitchen and pancake feed organizer and Church Secretary since 1990. She had a huge heart and was always willing to help anyone and be the Hands and Feet of Jesus.
Sherry and David Rye were married on June 12, 1982 and were blessed with 3 children, Craig, Terry and Karli. Sherry took pride in being a mother. She made sure she was at every sporting event, theater performance or concert. Her children and one very special granddaughter were her pride and joy. She also had a huge spot in her heart for her friends, always ready for a nice visit over a cup of coffee or a glass of iced tea.
She is survived by her husband, David Rye of Irene, SD; children, Craig (Dawn) Rye of Parker, SD; Terry Rye of Gayville, SD; and Karli (Shawn) Raymond of Tea, SD; one granddaughter, Havana Rye of Parker, SD; 3 grand-pups, Opie, Thor and Jack; brothers, Russ (Lori) Simonsen of Yankton, SD, Don (Lynette) Simonsen of Rapid City, SD, and Bob (Corliss) Simonsen of Yankton, SD; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, grandparents, many aunts and uncles, and her best friend, Cyndi Hunhoff.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
