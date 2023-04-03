Steve Wojciechowski

Steve Wojciechowski, 58, of Yankton, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his home in Yankton.

Steve’s memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.