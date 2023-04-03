Steve Wojciechowski, 58, of Yankton, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his home in Yankton.
Steve’s memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Steven Allen Wojciechowski was born in Chamberlain, SD, to Raymond & Sharon Wojciechowski on January 10, 1965. He went to school in Chamberlain until he transitioned to Yankton, SD, to receive special education services. Steve remained in Yankton and continued to receive services throughout his adult life. He was a general laborer in the community and enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics each year. Steve was involved in many community-based activities and equally attended pro social events.
Steve is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Wojciechowski, sister, Doris Ann, grandparents, Herman & Kathryn Wojciechowski and Kenneth & Elva Holmes.
Steve is survived by his mother Sharon Wojciechowski, brothers David (Susan Robinson) Wojciechowski, Dennis (Dawn) Wojciechowski, sister Joan (Shane) Steckelberg, nephews Zachary, Reilly, Sebastion, Kevin, Erik Wojciechowski, nieces Meikayla, Madison, Kennedy, Sierra, Regan, Karrington Wojciechowski, Lydia & Jocelyn Steckelberg.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Zachary, Reilly, Sebastion, Kevin, Erik Wojciechowski & friends/staff from Ability Building Services Inc.
Memorials may be given to Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory (601 West 21st Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078). The family of Steve wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Ability Building Services for 40 years of services and the Yankton community for nurturing our beloved Steve.
