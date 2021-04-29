Lila June (Hebner) Schaefer, formerly of Avon, passed away in Pierre on Jan. 3, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Avon with inurnment to follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
