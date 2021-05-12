Lt. Col. Myron D. Van Gerpen, 90, of Yankton died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. Errin Mulberry officiating. The public is invited to attend the funeral or to watch the livestream on Myron’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfunealhome.com.
Burial will be in Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, with military honors provided by the Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Monday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
