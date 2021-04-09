Lois C. Tengquist, 99 years, 9 months and 14 days, from Viborg died Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Wakonda Heritage Manor.
Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Viborg with military honors. Service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/oursaviorsviborg. Burial will be at Turkey Valley Baptist Cemetery, Irene.
Lois was born on June 25, 1921 to Rosa and Arthur Christensen. She had fond memories of the family farm 2 miles north of Irene where she and her brothers Merle and Warren were born. In 1940, two days after graduation from Viborg high school, Lois set off to fulfill her dreams of life in the big city. She saved money to attend the Chicago College of Laboratory Technology. In December 1943, Lois met her future husband Howard Tenquist. The instant connection felt on their blind date blossomed through their correspondence while Howard served in Europe under General Patton. Lois joined the army in 1944, and was stationed in a hospital where she worked as a lab tech caring for wounded soldiers. Lois and Howard married in 1946. She gave birth to their son Don in 1947. Howard’s career as a food chemist took them from Chicago to Wisconsin, Conneticut and New York. Throughout the years, Lois continued working in blood chemistry labs, and always enjoyed her work.
Lois returned to Viborg in 1988 after Howard’s death. She continued her career in Viborg and Yankton. She voluntered with Meals on Wheels, Hospice and the Danish Days committee. She was honored to be named Danish Queen. She had great fun with her friends at Our Savior Lutheran church, the book club and the Red Hats ladies club. She had great adventures to Europe, the Panama Canal, and Washington DC. Lois was a great sports fan.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Merle and Warren, and her sisters in law Helen (Merle) and Jan (Warren). She is survived by her son Donald of Viborg, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorials may be directed to Our Saviors Lutheran Church or the Turkey Valley Baptist Cemetery.
