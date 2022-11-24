Phylis Mathiason

Phylis Y. Mathiason age 81 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City cemetery.  