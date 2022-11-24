Phylis Mathiason

Phylis Y. Mathiason age 81 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City cemetery.
Visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 28th from 5-8:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Joey Leise, Jayson Mathiason, Mathew Mathiason, Colten Benson, Andrew Walter, and Jacob Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Phylis’ grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Phylis Yvonne was born on July 22, 1941, in Wynot, Nebraska to John and Pearl (Provancha) Olsen. She grew up east of Hartington and graduated from Hartington Public School. Phylis married Curtis Anton James Mathiason on September 7, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Curt and Phylis moved to Laurel NE and lived there for many years and raised their family. Phylis worked as a prep cook at the Wagon Wheel Steakhouse where she was known for her delicious salads on their famous salad bar. She later opened and operated The Country Café in Laurel where she became known for her amazing pies and cookies. She then worked for Tooties Restaurant (owned by her three daughters) in Hartington as their cook- making meals, pies, soups, and cookies for over 10 years. Phylis continued as a cook when she began working in the Holy Trinity School cafeteria and then at the Hartington Senior Center.
Phylis loved spending time with her family going on vacations with them and camping. She loved going to Colorado and was always adventurous to go somewhere. Phylis really enjoyed making many, many pies for the Lutheran fair stand every summer. She also took orders and made pies to order. She was a very kind and softhearted person to those who knew her.
Phylis is survived by her five children Lori (Jerry) Leise of Hartington, Jay (Barbara) Mathiason of Coleridge, Alan (Valerie) Mathiason of Pierce, CO, Kim Benson and Nick Opfer of Hartington, Brandi Huss and Bill Elwell of Tea, SD; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister Shirley Haberer of Morris MN; two sisters-in-law Janice Olsen of Hartington, Darlene Olsen of Minnesota; brother-in-law Claude (Bonnie) Mathiason of Hartington; sister-in-law Viola Krupka of Schuyler, NE ; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Mathiason; parents John and Pearl Olsen; stepmother Mary Olsen; infant sister; brothers Duane (Dorothy) Olsen, Dallas (Tootie) Olsen, Mike “Marlove” Olsen (wives Bonnie & Berneice), Robert Olsen, Dean Olsen, Donna (Myron) Riibe; Father & mother-in-law Alvin (Theda Steffen) Mathiason; sister-in-law Lina (Dan) Suing; brother-in-law Richard Krupka; father- & mother-in-law Alvin (Theda Steffen) Mathiason.
