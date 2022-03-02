John Howard Willson, Jr., 83, of Vermillion, South Dakota died Monday, February 28, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Vermillion.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Vermillion with Pastor Elmer “Sandy” Aakre officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery with the military honors conducted by V.F.W. Clay Co. Post 3061.
Visitation with family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the church.
Howard was born on September 15, 1938, on a farm in Lebanon, KS to John and Arvilla (McCall) Willson. He married Alice Mary Burbach on June 14, 1968, in Vermillion, SD.
At the age of 19, on August 3, 1959, Howard purchased Willson Florist in Vermillion, and Alice joined him in the business after they were married. Howard served in the military from January 1961 to September 1967.
Howard enjoyed Boy Scouts from a young age, and he has always been very active. Howard was a proud member and past president of the Vermillion Chamber of Commerce, and he was a founding member of the Vermillion Development Corporation. He served on the City Planning Commission, the Vermillion School Board, the W.H Over Museum Board, and the Florist Transworld Delivery Association (FTD) Executive Board. Most recently, Howard proudly served on the Vermillion City Council from 2009 until his death.
Howard is survived by his wife, Alice, Vermillion; two daughters: Angeline (Marshall) Lavin, Sioux Falls, and Ashley (Scott) Menage, Brandon; a brother, James (Arlyce) Willson, Chandler, AZ; four grandchildren: Lauren and Emma Lavin, Sioux Falls, Matsen and Treven Menage, Brandon
Memorials may be directed to the Parks Capital Fund, Willson Memorial, Vermillion City Hall, 25 Center St., Vermillion, SD. 57069.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
