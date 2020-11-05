Maxine Lidel, 84, of Yankton passed away early Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Angelhaus West, Yankton.
Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton.
Updated: November 6, 2020 @ 12:58 am
