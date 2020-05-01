Margaret “Gigi” Healy, age 62, of Yankton, South Dakota, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
A private service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Larry Regynski officiating. A public memorial service for Gigi will be held at a later date.
Margaret “Gigi” Healy was born January 13, 1958 in Yankton, South Dakota to Edwin and Mary (Hahn) Dreesen. She grew up in rural Irene, South Dakota and graduated from Irene High School in 1976. Gigi then attended South Dakota State University in Brookings graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work. She married David Healy on May 23, 1981 at St. Columba Catholic Church in Mayfield, South Dakota. After their marriage, they lived in Yankton and Gigi worked her entire career at Ability Building Services. She was very dedicated and a great advocate for her clients. She did everything she could to see that they succeeded. Gigi was currently serving as the Director of Vocational Services. In 1985, three wonderful children Michael, Amy, and Joseph came into their lives. She was a loving and devoted mother. Gigi loved her children more than anything, until her grandchildren were born and a new level of love and giving was achieved. She was an excellent baker and loved to cook big meals for the holidays. She loved baking her famous chocolate cake, caramel rolls and monster cookies with her grandkids and would always let them eat the cookie dough. Gigi was her grandchildren’s number 1 fan and loved watching all their sports. She also enjoyed nature’s beauty which included watching cardinals, tending to her garden, and loved flowers. Gigi loved to read and travel to new places. She enjoyed crocheting homemade wedding gifts. Her afghan blankets will forever comfort those who were lucky enough to receive one. Gigi had a deep faith and many will say she was their rock during difficult times. She was always willing to sit down over a cup of coffee, listen and help in any way she could. She will be deeply missed.
Gigi is survived by her husband, David Healy of Yankton; three children: Michael (Lori) Healy of Skagway, AK, Amy (Travis) Wishon of Yankton, and Joseph (Liz) Healy of Yankton; eight grandchildren: Vivian and Keller Healy, Ethan, Jaidyn, and Owen Wishon, Amos, Cecilia, and Joseph Healy; mother, Mary Dreesen of Yankton; eight brothers and sisters: Tom Dreesen (Irene Fairley) of Meckling, SD, Chuck (Betty) Dreesen of Littleton, CO, Denise (Pat) Cody of Yankton, Marlys (Rod) Kaiser of Yankton, Teresa (Roger) Wood of Sioux Falls, SD, John (Paulette) Dreesen of Yankton, Mary Jo (Steve) Kiehne of Elgin, MN and Mark (Marlene) Dreesen of Brockway, MT; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Gigi was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Dreesen and niece, Jill Kaiser.
Cards can be mailed to David Healy at 30848 444th Ave in Mission Hill, SD 57046 or to send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 2, 2020
Commented