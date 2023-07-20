Burdette (Hein) Meyer

Burdette Meyer, age 90, of Yankton, SD, passed away on July 18, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, SD, with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Entombment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service on Monday at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Burdette was born on a farm in Wolsey, SD on July 7, 1933. Her parents Fred William Hein and Magdalena Emma (Kowalke) Hein welcomed her as the youngest of their seven children. Her father had nicknames for all of the girls and Burdette was fondly called Mike or Mikey. She attended country school for grades 1-8 and then went on to graduate from Wolsey High School in 1951. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in, Wolsey, SD. After high school, Burdette went to work as a telephone operator at NW Bell in Huron, SD.
Burdette married Robert Meyer of Alpena, SD, on December 3, 1954, at the Lutheran Church in Wolsey SD. They welcomed twin daughters, Linda and Laura, on August 5, 1958. For many years the family moved around South Dakota as Bob was working for the Myrl Clark Construction Company. The family settled in Yankton when the twins were in the 4th grade. Burdette worked for 3½ years as an office assistant at Tri-County Tractor. From there she went to work for 35 years at Yaggie Mills as a secretary/bookkeeper. She retired in December of 2008. Burdette was an excellent bookkeeper both professionally and personally. She balanced everything to the penny.
Burdette loved reading, jigsaw puzzles and her daily soap operas. She loved to make Christmas really special for her family. She loved cooking family dinners and baking cookies and had a real talent for both baking and cooking. She thoroughly enjoyed family time and her door was always open. She took special care of everyone she knew but especially her grandkids and great grandkids. She was a very proud grandmother. She also enjoyed doing fun activities with many life-long friends. Bob and Burdette enjoyed traveling, making many trips to Branson, Missouri and Las Vegas, Nevada.
Burdette is survived by her two daughters: Linda (John) Lichter and Laura Bartunek, both of Yankton, SD; granddaughters: Sarah Smit of Fargo, ND; Melissa (Michael) Kohlts of Duluth, MN and Abby (Tom) Reynolds of Yankton, five great grandchildren: Trevor, Lydia, Falon, Jack and Oakley; sister, Esther Ross of Sioux Falls, SD; sister-in-law, Lonabelle Hein of Huron, SD and many nieces and nephews.
Burdette is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; son-in-law, Mike Bartunek; grandson, Zach Bartunek; sisters: Helen Palmer and Lila Morse and brothers: William, Vern and Richard Hein.
