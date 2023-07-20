Burdette (Hein) Meyer

Burdette Meyer, age 90, of Yankton, SD, passed away on July 18, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, SD, with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Entombment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service on Monday at the church.