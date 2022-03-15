Harold V. Wuestewald, age 83, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, March 14, 2022, surrounded by his family at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and video tribute at 7:00 p.m.
Harold V. Wuestewald was born December 11, 1938, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Frank Sr. and Eleanor (Klein) Wuestewald. He grew up and attended school in Yankton. When he was 12 years old, he started working at H&K Oil for his mentor Tuffy Hanson. He married Lavone Logan on May 17, 1958, and together had five children. Harold purchased H&K Oil from Tuffy in the 70’s and continued operating it until his retirement in 2011. Harold loved being a part of the Yankton business community and sponsored numerous sports teams and events in Yankton.
Harold was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a former member of the Elks Lodge and Knights of Columbus. He loved playing softball, bowling, racing, collecting coins and hunting mushrooms. He made the best popcorn and had popcorn every day. He was a generous, kind man who had a wonderful sense of humor and loved making people laugh. He knew the value of a hard day’s work and instilled this work ethic into his children. He loved his family above everything else and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Lavone Wuestewald of Yankton, South Dakota; four children: Kevin Wuestewald and his significant other Caroline of Yankton; Craig (Fran) Wuestewald of Wichita, Kansas; Joey (Jane) Wuestewald of Yankton; and Kim (Joe) Steiner of Yankton; daughter-in-law, Melissa Christianson of San Antonio, Texas; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Cindy) Wuestewald of Yankton; two sisters: JoAnn (David) VanOmer of Arizona and Marsha Kennedy of Yankton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; and three brothers: Jerome, Gene and Frank Jr.
