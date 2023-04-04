Kenneth Buhl

The memorial service for Kenneth Leroy Buhl, 71, of Aberdeen, SD, will be 10:30 a.m. April 7, 2023, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, with Pastor George Shaver officiating and Military honors by Sidney L. Smith American Legion Post 24.

Ken died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, MN, after a long struggle with prostate cancer.