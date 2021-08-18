(July 8, 1948 - Aug 16, 2021)
• A man’s man.
• a very gentle man.
• epitome of good sportsmanship, competing fiercely but never losing his temper.
• gracious in victory and defeat.
• four-year starter and senior football captain for Sioux Falls College (now USF).
• a leader and example for many but preferred the role of servant and working behind the scenes.
• a tenor (he didn’t use a falsetto for high notes, he could just hit the notes with his regular voice)
— sang with illustrious groups in Omaha, NE, many solos for church and weddings and funerals
— didn’t enjoy the spotlight.
• a quiet man, preferring active listening to talking
— when he did speak, people listened.
• explained complicated computer problems to clients in a way they understood.
• fiercely loyal.
• had a deep faith in God.
• could build or fix anything.
— dug and installed an in-ground swimming pool for their Bellevue, NE home,
— did all the building, wiring, and plumbing for a complete remodel of their lake place in northern MN.
• Had pain for several years but no complaints.
Lloyd (5th of 8 children) was born and raised in Bridgeport, NE, where he graduated from high school in 1966. Graduated from Sioux Falls College in 1970, the day after he married Linda Olsen. After graduate school at USD, Vermillion, SD, he was in the Air Force for 4 years. Final assignment was at Offutt Air Force Base Bellevue, NE. Lloyd and Linda continued to live in Bellevue for 20+ years where their two children Dustan (1973) and Heidi (1976) were born. Lloyd and Linda then spent 20 years in a cabin, in the woods, on a lake near Park Rapids, MN, where they continued their computer software and hardware business. Lloyd’s health (a stroke and pancreatic cancer) brought them to Viborg SD to live with Linda’s Dad Charles Olsen for 9 months. Then they built an addition to daughter Heidi (Dan) Smilloff’s home in Pipestone, MN where they have lived for 1½ years. God’s plan was perfect!
Loving him and sharing his life: wife Linda Olsen Harless, son Dustan (Josephine) Harless with grandson Joshua Roshen, Papillon, NE, daughter Heidi (Dan) Smilloff with grandson Charley, Pipestone, MN, grandson Jacob (Cassidie) Smilloff, Brookings, SD. Brother and sisters: Royal (Shirley) Harless, Bridgeport, NE, Nancy (Carl) Brown, Bennet, NE, Daryl (Pat) Harless, Red Bluff, CA and Debbie (Dave) Knutson, Bridgeport, NE. Father-in-law, Charles Olsen, Viborg, SD Brothers-in-law and Sister-in-law, Chuck (Kathy) Olsen, Yankton, SD, John (Kaye) Olsen, Irene, SD, and Jane (Doug) Frazier, Annandale, VA and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews. Preceding him to heaven were parents Wayne and Etha Harless, mother-in-law Mary Lou Olsen, brothers, and sister Norreta Kraski, Glenn (Pat still living) Harless and Williard (Kitty still living) Harless.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Viborg, burial will follow in the Turkey Valley Cemetery, rural Irene. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/hansenfuneralhome.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 19, 2021
