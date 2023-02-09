Gladys Mollet
Courtesy Photo

The heavenly gates opened for Gladys Mollet, on the day of her passing February 6, 2023. She lived a long life of 102 years, 6½ months. Her life was full, filled to the brim with home, family, friends, community and teaching. She lived her life joyfully and busy doing good for others.

Gladys Louise Larson (Larsen) Mollet was born July 15, 1920, Geddes, SD, Charles Mix County. Her Mom and dad were Chris and Louise (Frohreich) Larson. When Gladys was 13 months old, she fought the fight of her life having Polio, paralyzing her right hand and arm. She worked hard milking cows and grazing them all day, every day. She attended Sunset Country School, graduated from Geddes High School. She enjoyed Home Ec. Band, Chorus, Declam, Geography and long-lasting friendships. She was confirmed at West Lake Lutheran Church, Lake Andes, SD. Because Gladys had polio, her parents thought she should have an education after HS. She graduated from Notre Dame, Mitchell, SD with a teaching certificate. She taught two years at Fairview Country School before moving with her parents to Union County, SD. The need to find land where it rained, became a necessity in 1941. Gladys’ new position of teaching was at, Ludwig country school, Union County.