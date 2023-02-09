The heavenly gates opened for Gladys Mollet, on the day of her passing February 6, 2023. She lived a long life of 102 years, 6½ months. Her life was full, filled to the brim with home, family, friends, community and teaching. She lived her life joyfully and busy doing good for others.
Gladys Louise Larson (Larsen) Mollet was born July 15, 1920, Geddes, SD, Charles Mix County. Her Mom and dad were Chris and Louise (Frohreich) Larson. When Gladys was 13 months old, she fought the fight of her life having Polio, paralyzing her right hand and arm. She worked hard milking cows and grazing them all day, every day. She attended Sunset Country School, graduated from Geddes High School. She enjoyed Home Ec. Band, Chorus, Declam, Geography and long-lasting friendships. She was confirmed at West Lake Lutheran Church, Lake Andes, SD. Because Gladys had polio, her parents thought she should have an education after HS. She graduated from Notre Dame, Mitchell, SD with a teaching certificate. She taught two years at Fairview Country School before moving with her parents to Union County, SD. The need to find land where it rained, became a necessity in 1941. Gladys’ new position of teaching was at, Ludwig country school, Union County.
Gladys, her special fella, Vernon Otis Mollet, also of Geddes, in 1942, went off to War and Gladys continued to teach. Her family then moved north of Alcester, Gladys taught at Miller Country School. Verne came home safely and two weeks later they were married, Oct, 30, 1946 at Nathanael Lutheran Church, Alcester, SD. Verne and Gladys farmed west of Alcester their entire married life. They were proud parents of 4 children. Involved in their many school and church activities. Gladys went back to teaching country schools in 1964 while she took night and summer classes at the University of South Dakota, to obtain her BSE in teaching. Teaching in country schools; Elmwood, Dodd, Glenwood, Newdale, Brule, and Beresford. Verne passed away June 13, 1983. Gladys remained on the farm, taking on many community leadership positions in the VFW, church, 4 H, Extension clubs, quilters.
In 1995, Gladys moved into a nice home in Alcester, SD and later into an apartment where she so much enjoyed new and old friendships. Gladys lived at Hillcrest Care Center and later Colonial Manor in Randolph, NE where she has family nearby.
Gladys is survived by her four children, Janene (Curt) Abrahamson, Weatherby, MO, Janiece (Riley) Gall, Yankton, Murray (Neilla) Mollet, Whitewood, SD, Marlon (Pam) Mollet, Sioux Falls. She has ten grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren.
Gladys is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Otis of 36 years, father, grandpa and great-grandpa of their children and families, infant son John Ardel Mollet, great-grandson Dalton Benjamin Gall, mother Louise Frohreich Larson, father Chris Larson, beloved stepmother Ida DeHaven Larson, sister Viola Larson Biddle, brother-in-law Virgil Biddle, nieces; Verla Biddle, Glenda (Arnie) Jonson, and Virginia Biddle. Doris Carlson, devoted friend and cousin by marriage!
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023 at Nathanael Lutheran Church in Alcester.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 3 p.m. prayer service. wassfuneralhome.com
