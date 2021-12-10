Audrey Ruth Holupka, 88, of Tyndall, SD, passed away peacefully with family at her side on December 5, 2021, at Freeman Regional Health Services, Freeman, SD.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Tyndall, SD with Rev. Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial is in the Tyndall Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Tyndall.

