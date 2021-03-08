Jean Kortan, 75, of Schuyler, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Edgwood Vista Memory Care Center in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Parish-St. Augustine’s Catholic Church
Visitation is Wednesday at 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation resumes Thursday from 8:30-10:00 a.m. at the funeral chapel
Memorials can be made in care of the family for future designation
Jean was born October 1, 1945 in Wellesey, Massachusetts to Ernest and Lavonne (Mach) Tupper, Jr. The family eventually moved to South Dakota, where Jean grew up. On April 26, 1962, she married Robert J. Kortan at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, South Dakota. They lived in Yankton until moving to Schuyler in 1968. Jean was a bookkeeper for many years and finally worked at the Department of Utilities in Schuyler, for over 23 years. She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish and the Ladies Guild.
Jean is survived by three daughters; Robin Kortan of Schuyler, Shelly Kortan of Lincoln, Tracy (Brad) Wegner of Schuyler, four grandchildren; Chelsea Kortan of Lincoln, Colby (Brittany) Kortan of Manhattan, Kansas, and Walker and Vincent Wegner of Schuyler. Also surviving are a brother, Ernest Tupper III of Sioux Falls, great-granddaughter Braylee Kortan with great-grandchild number two, due in May.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Grant Robert Kortan, husband Bob in 2013 and a brother, Robert Tupper.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 9, 2021
