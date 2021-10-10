Leonard W. Potts, 90 of Crofton, Nebraska, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield, Nebraska.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.