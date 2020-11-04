Teresa A. Reilly, age 63, of Yankton and formerly of Huron, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Her memorial service will be held in Spring 2021.
Teresa Ann was born on August 29, 1957 to parents Matthew and Veronica (Fasbender) Reilly in Huron. She grew up in the Huron and Wessington area. She attended St. Martin’s Catholic School and Huron High School, graduating in 1975. She then attended Mt. Marty College and Nettleton College in Sioux Falls, majoring in Deaf Communications.
Teresa lived in Huron and worked at the Adjustment Training Center in group homes. She moved to Yankton in 2000 and was currently living at Cedar Village Assisted Living. Teresa was a gifted writer and poet. Her greatest accomplishment was publishing her own book of poetry.
She is survived by her siblings, John (Pam) of Appleton, WI, Joe (Carrie) of Huron, Mary (Roy) Mehling of Wessington, Paul (Vada) of Colorado Springs, Vern of Hartford, Mark (Patty) of Lawrenceville, GA, Dennis of San Diego, Earl (Cindy) of Dalton, NE, Vincent (Patricia) of Sioux Falls, David (Colette) of Parker, CO, and Daniel (Jacque) of Northglenn, CO; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Leo, niece Amanda Reilly, brother-in-law Dennis Cronin, and many aunts and uncles.
