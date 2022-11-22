Elisabeth Cwach
Courtesy Photo

Elisabeth Cwach, age 91, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at the church.