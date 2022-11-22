Elisabeth Cwach, age 91, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers are Jason Cwach, Ryan Cwach, Brandon Cwach, Rick Schweers, Brian Schweers, Christopher Schweers and John Armstrong.
Elisabeth was born November 11, 1931, to George and Mathilde (Meyers) Schweers. She grew up in Ponca, Nebraska where she attended Woodland Country School until the 8th grade. She met James Cwach at the Shore Acres Ballroom in Sioux City, Iowa. They later married in Ponca on January 12, 1954, at the Salem Lutheran Church. Elisabeth then moved to Yankton where she started her family life on the farm north of Yankton. Together they raised cattle, hogs, chickens, ducks and geese. Four sons were born to this union. James and Elisabeth enjoyed dancing and attending polka festivals.
Elisabeth lived on the farm her entire life. She loved gardening, flowers, baking and even mastered the technique of Czech kolache. Later in life, she developed the skill of painting. Elisabeth was also a member of the Antique Auto Association, Farmers Union and Trinity Lutheran Church. She also served on the county election board. Elisabeth was a very hard worker and loved her life on the farm. It was there that she was able to pass away peacefully, surrounded by family.
Elisabeth is survived by her four sons: George Cwach of Yankton, Thomas Cwach of Yankton, David (Traci) Cwach of Yankton, and Michael Cwach of the Czech Republic; five grandchildren: Jason (Mandy) Cwach, Alison (Jeff) Ernster, Ryan (Mallory) Cwach, Shannon and Brandon Cwach; granddaughter-in-law, Stacy Cwach; six great grandchildren: Joe, Mattie, Carter, Kinley, Colton, and Sloan; two brothers, Dick Schweers and John (Helen) Schweers, both of Ponca; one sister, Margarete (Gary) Armstrong of Ponca; and many nieces and nephews.
Elisabeth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James on July 12, 2007; two grandchildren: Heather Cwach and Matthew Cwach; daughter-in-law, Debra Cwach; and one brother, Herman Schweers.
The family would like to thank the hospice staff for the care and attention they gave Elisabeth over the last three years.
