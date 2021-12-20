Wayne Bernard McGillick, age 87 years, of Fremont, NE passed away December 16, 2021, in Fremont.
He was born on September 24, 1934, in Yankton, SD, to Peter and Freeda (Weier) McGillick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, Stephen; his brother, Terry; his grandson, David and his first wife, Joan.
Wayne was raised on a farm near Irene, SD. He graduated from Irene High School in 1952. He attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a master’s degree in beef cattle nutrition.
In 1954, he married Joan Stephens in Yankton, SD. They had six children; two sons, Stephen (died as a infant) and Michael and four daughters, Lynne, Kelly, Nancy and Janine. Joan passed away in 1994. They were married for 39 years.
Wayne spent his career in the agriculture industry working with cattle feeders. He worked for Supersweet Feed in IA, Hubbard Milling in MN, and SD and finally Liquid Feed Commodities in Fremont, NE.
In 1996, he married Norma Jeanne (Schmidt) Keisler. They celebrated 25 years of marriage in April 2021.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Norma Jeanne; five children, Michael (Susan) McGillick, Lynne (Dale) Grobeck, Kelly (Bart) Pugh, Nancy (Mark) Franco, Janine (Barry) Mardock,; his sister, Karen Killian; his stepchildren, Jeff (Kim) Keisler, Susie (Michael) Munro and Cindy (Craig) Shaw; 25 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. A Rosary will start at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at church.
Visitation is on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial are suggested to Saint Patrick Catholic Church or the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.
