Marvin Kurtz, age 89, of Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2019.
A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for June 4, 2020 at Resurrection Lutheran Church. Time and date confirmation will be announced.
Marvin is survived by his wife JoEtta; two daughters, Ann (Brian) Herther, Kathryn Pearson, and a son Eric (Connie) Kurtz; ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law Paul (Cathy) Young; and two sisters-in-law; Delphine Olson, Teresa Emerson, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 2, 2020
