Bo Daniel Fuks, 44, Bellingham, WA passed January 5, 2022 along with his dog Kitsu from carbon monoxide poisoning.Bo was born August 20, 1977. He attended Yankton High School, Yankton, SD.He worked several years for Tower Systems before beginning his Tattoo business. Worked at various tattoo shops and ended up in Bellingham, WA to be near his brother Cody.Bo is survived by the love of his life daughter, Jerikah Eve Orth, parents Lauren and Jacquie Fuks, Brother Cody (Jenny) Fuks and nieces Kennedy and Rhyan Fuks, Blaine, WA. Arrangements are pending.Yankton Press & DakotanJanuary 11, 2022
