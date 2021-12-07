Esther Alma Conrad passed to her heavenly home, Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Center in Scotland.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, SD.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.
Esther was born October 29, 1923, on the family farm near Delmont, SD, to Edward and Magdalena (Neth) Freier. She was the youngest of nine children. She was baptized December 2, 1923, at Hoffnungsberg Congregational Church and confirmed June 6, 1937, at Salem Congregational Church in Parkston.
After high school graduation from Tripp, Esther married George Conrad, November 2, 1941. They worked side by side as a team their entire farming life in the Scotland-Kaylor area. In 1988, they retired from farming and moved to Yankton.
Esther was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Scotland where she taught Sunday School many years. After moving to Yankton, they became members of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Esther especially enjoyed family celebrations and spending time with her families. She also enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. Esther was known for her delicious German dill pickles.
Esther’s memory will be cherished by her two sons, Charles II (Karen) Conrad of Scotland, SD, and Dennis (Judy Ann) Conrad of Madison, SD; one daughter, Judy (Dennis) Machacek of Crooks, SD; one daughter-in-law, Dawn Conrad of Parkston, SD; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sadie Freier of Scotland, SD; many nieces and nephews and her traveling “sister” friend, Phyllis Oleson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George, in 2009; her son, Gregg, in 2007; infant daughter, Twyla Mae; infant grandson, Michael George Conrad; five brothers: Arthur, Rudolph, Ruben, Herbert and an infant brother; and three sisters, Anna (Bernard) Jerke, Johanna (Herbert) Wenzel and Lora (Gottlieb) Wenzel.
