Diana Steppat, age 74 of Yankton, SD passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to service time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Diana was born February 12, 1946 in Elmhurst, IL to Gilbert and Mildred (Beatty) Rasmussen. After graduating from high school in Palatine, IL, she attended The Elgin School of Beauty, graduating in 1970. Diana worked as a beautician in Illinois and in Iowa for several years. She met Harvey Steppat and they married on May 15, 1992 in Yankton, SD. She began a career in retail management with Coastal-Mart. She also worked at Hy-Vee for 10 years just before retirement. Diana enjoyed gardening and was a proud member of the Yankton Garden Club. She also enjoyed her dogs and antique collecting.
Diana is survived by her husband, Harvey; her three stepchildren: Linda (Larry) Rechnagel, Amy (Tom) Heeney and Jeff (Carla) Steppat; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 17, 2020
