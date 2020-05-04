Mary Jo “Josey” Mikkelsen 62, of Viborg SD, passed away on April 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her children after a long battle with cancer for the past 3 years.
Mary was born in LeMars, Iowa to Bob and Mary Harrison on April 30, 1957. She attended and graduated high school at Fort Dodge senior high. She resided in Fort Dodge IA then married Chris Dennis and had two children Matt and Kyle. In 1986 she moved to rural Irene, SD, then married Rodney Mikkelsen where she helped run the farm for many years. Mary was a long-time secretary for Riley company and Utica grain.
Mary loved spending her time with family and friends and cheering on her Kansas City Chiefs “Go Chiefs.” Some of Mary’s favorite times came while being a long-time member of the Irene Rodeo club.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Bob and Mary Harrison. Brothers Paul and Bobby Lee Harrison.
She is survived by son Matt (Carolyn) Dennis, Kyle (Katie) Dennis, five grandchildren, Brother Keith Harrison and sister Roxanne Addington.
Graveside services with family will be held and there will be a prayer service and celebration of life at a later date due to COVID 19.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 5, 2020
