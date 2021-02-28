Betty Steffen, age 87, of Menno, peacefully passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at the Oakview Terrace Nursing Home, Freeman.
Memorial Praise and Worship service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at the United Methodist Church, Olivet, with Rev. Arlyn Coalter officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will take place at a later date at the Wittenburg Cemetery.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, is assisting with the service details. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Betty’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend the visitation and service in person are encouraged to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials can be sent to United Methodist Church, 215 Olivet St., West, Olivet, SD 57052.
