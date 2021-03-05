Mildred “Millie” Biesman, 93, formerly of Yankton, passed away peacefully at home with her family on March 3rd, 2021 in Brandon.
Millie was born June 19, 1927 in Avon, South Dakota to Ernest and Anna (Jurczewsky) Bartunek. She attended school in Avon and Yankton. She was married to the love of her life, Edwin “Bud” Biesman in 1945. They celebrated 53 years of marriage before he passed in 1999. She was a wife, homemaker, and later worked for the Yankton School District for 25 years.
Family was the center of her life and she loved her family fiercely, unconditionally, and with her whole heart. She provided a secure, supportive loving home that will forever leave her family with a solid foundation.
She was a wise, strong woman who showed her family the most important life lessons- Believe in yourself, take pride in your accomplishments, work hard because you can do anything you put your mind to, and there’s no limit to what little girls and women can accomplish. But most importantly- don’t take yourself too seriously and always remember to have fun.
She was a great mom, but boy did she excel at being a grandma. Grandma Millie curried a love and loyalty from her grandchildren that was amazing to watch.
She loved traveling to see her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Millie was always up for adventure & fun, and she usually brought it with her.
Millie loved gambling and was a true contest winner- having won a pony for her children, cash that was used as a down payment for her first home, shopping sprees, and vacations around the country.
She was an amazing cook, and she loved sharing her favorite family recipes with each new generation-especially her mocha frosted brownies, taverns, potato salad and strudels.
Mildred is survived by her children, Nancy (Sid) Pedersen of Oxnard CA, Dennis (Roger) Biesman of Camarillo CA, Bonnie (Richard) Weisbrot of East Brunswick NJ, Barbara Kruml of Manchester, VT and Tammy (Rob) Osheim of Brandon SD, 7 grandchildren Michael, Jenni, Kristin, Karen, Nick, Natalie and Amy. 8 great-grandchildren Marcus, Noah, Ethan, Amelia “Millie”, Sean, Destiny, Philip & Amanda.
Millie had a special love for her grand dog Lily who was a great source of companionship.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bud, parents Ernest and Anna, siblings Wilbur, Norman and Gary Bartunek, grandchildren Michelle, Darren and Laura Beth.
Her legacy lives on in the love she instilled in those closest to her, who will greatly miss her.
No visitation or funeral at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.georgeboom.com for more information.
March 6, 2021
