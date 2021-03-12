Betty Rose Link, 93, of Yankton died on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Updated: March 13, 2021 @ 12:41 am
