Janice “Jan” Barnett, 66, of Yankton died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Updated: July 29, 2021 @ 10:21 am
