Dan Wuestewald passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2023, at Majestic Bluffs in Yankton at the age of 85. A celebration of life will be held for Dan, at 10 a.m. Friday, August 4, at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. 