Jana McCloud, age 66, of Yankton, South Dakota, died at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Inurnment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Jana Kay McCloud was born January 22, 1954 in Yankton, South Dakota to Harvey and Edna (Ingebrigtson) Anderson. She grew up on a farm north of Yankton and moved into town during grade school. She graduated from Yankton High School in 1972. On March 9, 1974, Jana married Rodney B. McCloud. After their marriage, they lived in Yankton and worked for Rodney’s father at Lindsay Water Conditioning. In 1980, they purchased the business which they operate today with their son, Rodney Jr. Jana loved camping with her family and was looking forward to spending time at their camper in Pickstown. Jana also enjoyed shopping, mainly for her grandchildren who she loved to spoil.
Jana is survived by her husband, Rodney McCloud of Yankton; son, Rodney Jr. of Yankton; three grandchildren: Haley, Rex, and Danica; two sisters, Gay (Don) Hodges of Irving, TX and Joy (Ron) Voss of Polk City, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Jana was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Warren and Roger Anderson.
Cards may be mailed to Rodney McCloud at 407 Linn Street in Yankton or to send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 29, 2020
