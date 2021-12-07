Funeral services for Velda Voigt, 94, of Avon, are 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Danzig Baptist Church, rural Avon. Burial is in the Danzig Baptist Cemetery.
Visitation is at the church on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Peters Funeral Home in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Velda Violet Voigt, daughter of David and Martha (Mehlhaff) Buchholz was born on October 14, 1927, on a farm southwest of Tripp and passed away on December 3, 2021, at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls at the age of 94.
Velda attended Mayton Country School and graduated from Tripp High School as valedictorian in 1945. She attended Southern State College, where she received her two-year teaching degree. Velda taught county school for a number of years.
Velda married Wilbert Berndt on December 9, 1949, and to this union, two children, Randy and Cheryl, were born. Wilbert passed away on October 7, 1969. Velda married Richard Voigt on March 31, 1979. They farmed in the Avon area until they retired and moved to Avon in 1987.
Velda worked at the Avon Enterprises for 20 years. She was baptized and was a member of the Danzig Baptist Church in rural Avon, where she attended all her life. She served as church officer, Sunday school teacher, choir member, youth leader and an active member of WMF.
Velda was an active member and officer of Nova Neighbors Extension Club, Flower Club, WMF and Saturday afternoon coffee ladies.
Velda enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, working in the garden, flowers, reading, making quilts from jeans and leftover material, crocheting dollies, afghans and puzzles.
Thankful for having shared her life are her son Randy (Karen) of Avon, daughter Cheryl (Roger) Odegaard of Rapid City, stepdaughter Loxie Murra of Sioux Falls, grandchildren: Ashley Berndt of Roeland Park, KS, and Jon (Pam) Berndt of Sioux Falls; step grandchildren: Cory (Vicki) Murra of Sioux Falls, Todd (Shelly) Murra of Sioux Falls, Susan (Steve) Smith of Cheyenne, WY, and Tom Voigt of Virginia; 10 step great-grandchildren; one great granddaughter; one great-grandson; one great-great-stepgrandson; brother Wilbert (Ruth) Buchholz of Tripp; brother-in-law, Albert Vander Linde of Butte, MT; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Velda was preceded in death by her first husband Wilbert, on October 6, 1969, parents, sister Odelphia, husband Richard on June 2, 2009, stepson Larry Voigt, step son-in-law Duane Murra, and step-granddaughter Sarah Cullpepper.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 8, 2021
