John Joseph “Joe” Reedy, known as Papa Joe to his grandchildren and children’s friends and Super Papa to his great-grandchildren, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2022, in Bremerton, WA, with his son-in-law and shipmate Jared Hofer by his side.
On August 23, 1927, Joe was born in Midland, South Dakota, the second child to John Ernest and Alice Gertrude O’Connor Reedy. Joe’s father, Ernest, was employed by the Soil Conservation Service (SCS) during the depression and they frequently moved throughout South Dakota (SD). After a stay in Rapid City and an expanded family with a younger brother and sister, they moved to join his mother’s family in the Garryowen region outside of Vermillion. He was recognized early for his kind heart and generous spirit and sent to the Cathedral School in Sioux Falls, SD, by the local ladies of Garryowen Catholic Church to prepare for the priesthood. Realizing he wanted a different life, Joe left the Cathedral School to finish his last two years of high school at Vermillion High School, where he met many lifelong friends and his love for Vermillion as a community began. World War II was underway and as a faithful public servant who loved his country, Joe and his friends enlisted to serve our nation. After graduation, Joe left Vermillion and arrived at Great Lakes Naval Recruit Training Command on July 4, 1945. He completed basic training and his company left Illinois on a train to San Francisco to board the USS Azalea City headed for Japan. Joe made stops in San Francisco, Hawaii, Guam, Tinian, and finally Saipan; despite limited resources, he sought adventure-creating memories he would share with his children and grandchildren for years to come. The war soon ended, and Joe joined the SeaBees, where he helped build and repair bridges in Saipan. Joe then took the GI Bill and returned to his family and true love Vermillion. Joe’s mother, Alice, encouraged him to use the GI bill to attend the University of South Dakota. After one semester, he needed to leave the University to support his mother and younger siblings. Joe started working at a local Gambles store in Vermillion and, after several mornings of sweeping the sidewalks on Main Street, worked up the courage to say “hello” to a young graduate, Beverly June Johnson, who worked at the ASC office. According to Joe, “hi” quickly moved to “hello” to “how are you” to “would you like to go to dinner.” Joe courted Beverly for a few years until they married on steps of the priest’s house on June 21, 1953. On March 27, 1954, Joe and Beverly welcomed a son John “Steven” Reedy, born the same day as his grandfather John Ernest. Joe worked for the Commonwealth Investment Corporation for a few years.
In 1964, Joe and Beverly purchased the Our Own Hardware store from the Simms brothers and opened their storefront on Main Street in Vermillion. Reedy’s Hardware became a fixture in the community for the many students, faculty, and community members that passed through Vermillion. Joe and Beverly loved life and were constantly creating joy, building community, having fun with fire school, snowmobiling, golf, supporting the University of South Dakota and boating on the Missouri River.
In 1967, they welcomed a second child, a daughter Suzanne Jo. They were so excited about Suzanne’s birth that they decided she needed a companion and welcomed Shari Ann in 1970.
Joe and Bev believed the years spread between their children kept them young. They continued to try new experiences for their children, taking advantage of all South Dakota offered, like skiing, snowmobiling in the Black Hills, and boating on Lewis and Clark Lake. In their 50s, despite objections from some of their peers, Bev and Joe learned to ski and taught both Suzanne and Shari how to downhill ski at Terry Peak Ski Resort in Lead, SD. This lifelong sport has become a family favorite for the entire Reedy family. Joe’s adventurous spirit lives on in each of his family members as many currently are avid outdoor enthusiasts in both winter and summer sports.
Joe served as president of the Vermillion Chamber of Commerce, Fire Chief, was a member of VFW, Lions Club, the board of South Eastern South Dakota Activities Center (SESDAC), South Dakota Retailers Association, Knights of Columbus and lifelong volunteer of the Vermillion Fire Department. He loved SD and its culture, supported the University and the arts and would do anything to make sure artists could share their craft. In 1991, Joe decided to further his community support and ran for South Dakota State Legislature for District 17, serving the people of Clay County from 1991-1996 in the House and 1997-2004 in the Senate.
In 2012, despite his love for SD, Joe decided to leave and move to Washington State, where he could be closer to his daughters and grandchildren. He lived just down the road from his family. Papa Joe immediately became a fixture of his grandchildren’s community, a regular at swim meets, soccer matches, basketball games, and veterans assemblies. He taught his grandchildren wisdom, kindness, humility, dance moves, and a love for life. The famous words from Papa were that “every day is a good day.”
Joe is survived by his three children and their spouses, John Steven (Meg), Suzanne (Tom Hornish), and Shari (Shipmate Jared Hofer). Six grandchildren Mary Morgan (Steve), John Patrick (Steve), John Austin (Suzanne), Beverly June (Shari), Havianna Jo (Suzanne), and John Holden (Shari). And two great-grandchildren, from Steve and Meg’s son Patrick and wife Kate Maurer, Cecelia and John Nolan, plus many cherished nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Joe is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly June; mother, Alice Gertrude O’Connor Reedy; father John Ernest Reedy; sister Donna Marie Reedy Oyen; sister Carol Reedy Clark; and granddaughter Jaxon Ann Reedy, born on Beverly’s birthday in 1978.
Joe was iconic, touching everyone he knew in different and authentic ways but always through kindness, generosity, and love. He was a true gentleman, wise beyond his years but never arrogant. Joe believed in the potential of everyone and taught his family to build people up to achieve their potential because the world needed them. He was a role model to all and will be greatly missed, but his memories, lessons, wisdom, and legacy will live on in his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held in Vermillion, SD in the summer of 2022 and in lieu of flowers we ask you to donate to the Southeastern South Dakota Activities Center or Clay County Historical Society on Joe’s behalf.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 26, 2022
