Morna I. Anderson, 80, of Menno passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Grace Lutheran Church, Menno, with the Rev. Theresa Jacobson officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno.
Walk-through visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Live streaming of her service may be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those planning on attending are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing practices.
