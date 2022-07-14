Matthew Kelly

Matthew W. Kelly, 54, of Newcastle, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Congregational Church in Newcastle. Visitation began at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Burial was at Newcastle City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Matt was born the son of Terrance and Jeannette (Brandt) Kelly on December 28, 1967, in Sioux City, Iowa. He graduated from Hartington Public High School in 1987. Matt lived at home while he worked for Great Dane for about 10 years. He then moved to Newcastle and worked for Wilson Trailer until his health declined.
Matt had a larger-than-life personality and was quite the jokester. He was content to hang out at the farm, enjoying a Bud Light and a cigarette, while he played with the dogs or tinkered on some project. He made friends everywhere he went because he enjoyed people. He loved his family and his friends and packed a lot of life into his short time here.
Matt is survived by his mother, Jeannette Kelly of Hartington, Nebraska; siblings, Mark (Michelle) Kelly of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Cody Kelly (fiancé Chelsi Melroy) of Holdrege, Nebraska, and Katrina (Leray) Anderson of Crofton, Nebraska; and nieces and nephews, Marcus and Dillion Kelly, Caysen, Owen, and Elliott Kelly, Raven MacRunnels, Cheyenne and Payden Anderson, and Emitt Fillinger.
He was preceded in death by his father, Terrance and brother Eugene.
