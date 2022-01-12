Donald E. Van Epps, age 94, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, January 10, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday January 14, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be: Dennis King, Doug King, Jeff Doering, Russell Buchanan and William Buchanan.
Donald E. Van Epps was born June 24, 1927, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Floyd and Letha (McCone) Van Epps and was the fourth of eight children. He grew up in Yankton and attended Yankton High School. He left school to work full time to help support his parents and siblings. He worked at Larsen’s Tin Shop and Loonan Lumber Company before being drafted into the United States Army to serve in World War II. He served from September of 1945 until November of 1946 and returned to Loonan Lumber Company after the war. In 1949, he purchased a home in Yankton to help his parents. Growing up in the Depression, he spoke of moving many times and was very proud to provide a home for his parents.
He met his wife through his future sister-in-law, Dureen, who worked at Loonan Lumber with him. He married Thelma E. Huber on September 12, 1955, and together had one daughter, Debra. Don then worked at Contractors & Builder Supply Company and Thompson Yards. He became a driver for Vanderhule Transfers and Storage and worked on contracts for the United States Postal Service. He worked for All-American Transport, Inc. having his own freight route delivering to towns between Yankton and Wagner, South Dakota. He returned to Vanderhule Moving and Storage until retiring in 1986.
Don enjoyed reading educational books about every subject or hobby. He liked being outdoors whether it was working in his yard or just sitting on his porch. He was a hardworking man who could fix or figure out almost anything. He liked living in Yankton and loved telling stories about the early days of Yankton.
Survivors include his daughter, Debra Van Epps of Omaha and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Thelma Van Epps; four sisters: Myrtle Trowbridge; Joyce Boeckman, Jean Wildermuth, and Joanne Thomas; and three brothers: Marvin, Leonard and William Van Epps.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 13, 2022
