Mamie “Mae” Pavlish Rothschadl passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family, on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center, Tyndall, SD.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. at the church.