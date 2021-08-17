Irene Richardson, 95 of Parker died Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Sanford Health Vermillion Care Center.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Calvary Reformed Church in Monroe with burial at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home in Parker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Parker Fire Department or Turner County Fair’s Heritage Park.
Irene Genevieve Richardson was born on July 24, 1926 at Rock Valley, Iowa to Henry and Martha (VerMulm) Harmelink. She grew up at Colton and graduated from Colton High School in 1944. While working at the Sioux Falls Airbase Airport she met Ronald Richardson “under the wing of an airplane” as Ron would say. They were married on June 19, 1945 and made Parker, SD, their home.
Ron and Irene became strong Parker supporters. Irene was an active member of the United Methodist Church and was involved in many church activities. She also served on the Turner Village Board. She was appointed by the governor to the SD Advisory Board on Alcoholism. Irene was proud to be selected by Senator Daschle to represent South Dakota at the 1995 Senior Citizens Congressional Intern Week in Washington, DC. Ron fondly called her “The Chairman” since she seemed always to be the President or Chair of some organization or town project. She was a kind and considerate neighbor to all Parker folks who might need help.
Ron and Irene were blessed with five children. Irene always stressed the importance of education and was proud that all 10 of her grandchildren have college degrees.
Her hobbies included genealogy, various collections for her grandchildren, antiques and traveling. Some years ago, she was delighted to have the opportunity to visit Holland, the country of her heritage. Other favorite trips included New York City, Niagara Falls, California and a cruise on the Mexican Riviera. In recent years, her favorite pastime was playing dominos with her visiting sons and daughters, who often had a hard time winning!
Grateful for having shared her life are her children: Dr. Sandra (Michael) Rich, Hermosa Beach, CA; Penny Jans, Sarasota, FL; Jim (Linda) Richardson, Vermillion; and Randy (Marge) Richardson, McHenry, IL; a daughter-in-law, Jan Ruesink, Maple Grove, MN; 10 grandchildren: Timothy, Brian, Chanelle, Nicole, Bradley, Matthew, Jared, Clint, Michael and Matthew; 14 great grandchildren; and a sister, Esther VanLiere, Dell Rapids, SD.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; son, Bob; sister, Cathryn; and a son-in-law, Ken Jans.
