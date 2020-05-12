Joan Grace Myers (Weiland), 87, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at Sanford Care Center in Chamberlain, SD after a battle with cancer.
There will be a visitation at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14th at Pukwana Cemetery with graveside rites to follow at 2:00 p.m. There will be a Celebration of life at a later date.
Joan was born December 18, 1932 to Theodore and Gladys (Millan) Weiland in Oacoma, SD. She was the oldest of six siblings. Joan attended Chamberlain School. Being a wife and mother was what Joan wanted most in her life so on November 25, 1950 she married the love of her life Iden (Buddy) Myers and in their 60 years of marriage had four children, thirteen grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and three great- great grandchildren. She spent her whole married life as a farmer’s wife on two different farms north of Pukwana until they moved into Pukwana in 1991.
She will be remembered for the deepest love of her family which was the highlight of her life whenever they were around. She loved having family at her house and the more, the better. Joan always had time for bowling and cards which were two of her favorite hobbies with a little bit of golf thrown in there too. Having the ladies come in every month for cards was something Joan enjoyed very much along with playing on Thursday nights and all the card games with her family.
Thankful for having shared her life are her children: Doug Myers (Cathy) of Pukwana, Gary Myers of Pukwana, Glenda Bohlmann of Menno, SD and Cheryl Liddeke (Wade Greenwood) of Mitchell, SD; grandchildren: Yoni Myers, Kip Myers, Quentin Myers, Dustin Myers, Brandon Myers, Trent Myers, Cassie Frank, Yolanda Schultz, Chase Luikens, Trey Bohlmann, Shira Liddeke, Kyle Liddeke, Wes Liddeke, the 20 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, sister, Arlis Schreiber, brother, Jim Weiland (Mary), brothers-in-law Lowell Myers (Wilda), Wayne Myers (Herbie) and sister in law Alta Mae Ramey (Bob) along with cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who were also very important to her.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband Buddy, parents, sisters Barbara Lane and Myrna Arnburg, brother Robert Weiland, sisters-in-law Evelyn Sharping, Darlene Myers, brothers-in-law Don Schreiber, Raymond Sharping and Vince Arnburg.
