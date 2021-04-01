Ronald D. Leeper, age 61, of Yankton, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
His funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Goglin Funeral Home. Please visit www.goglinfh.com.
Ronald D. Leeper, age 61, of Yankton, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
His funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Goglin Funeral Home. Please visit www.goglinfh.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented