Joyce O’Neal, 95, of Mitchell, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the United Methodist Church in Wagner. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. at the church.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.